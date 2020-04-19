A Bowling Green man indicted on 25 counts of rape was arraigned Friday.
Deon Williams, 46, appeared in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matthew Reger.
He was arraigned via video from the Wood County Justice Center, where he will remain on $250,000 bond, no 10% allowed.
Each count of rape, all first-degree felonies, carries a prison sentence of three to 11 years. If convicted, once he is released from jail, he must register as a Tier III sex offender, which will last for life.
His attorney, William Hayes, said Williams would plead not guilty to each count.
When asked if he wanted to waive a speedy trial, which would be within 90 days of Williams being charged, Haynes declined.
“I am not in a position now to waive a speedy trial,” he said.
A telephone pretrial conference was set for May 8.
According to his indictment, Williams is accused of raping two children.
From May 3, 2013 to June 3, 2018, he is accused of having sexual conduct 13 times with a child, starting when the child was 9 years old.
From June 4, 2013 to June 3, 2018, he is accused of having sexual conduct 12 times with a child, starting when the child was 8 years old.
When asking for an own-recognizance bond, Hayes said Williams “has practically no criminal record” and has worked in town as a mold and machine operator.
Christopher Anderson, county assistant prosecuting attorney, pointed out the charges were for 25 separate counts of rape, each carried a mandatory jail time and lifetime reporting as a sex offender.
Given that, he is a flight risk, Anderson said.
He recommended bond at $100,000, no 10%. If posted, Williams must be placed on a GPS monitor and have no contact with the victim or witness.
Reger set bond at $250,000, no 10%.