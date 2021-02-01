A Bowling Green man accused of harassment with a bodily substances and assault has pleaded guilty.
Jack Reid Brinker Jr., 59, appeared Monday in front of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
He was indicted twice in October.
He was arrested Aug. 13 after he allegedly threw underwear saturated with fecal matter at a Wood County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
According to Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Boos, deputies were called to the intersection of West River Road and Sycamore Road outside Grand Rapids. They found Brinker standing outside his car, which he said had run out of gas. There was strong odor of alcohol around Brinker and a bottle of Yukon Jack whiskey was found on the floorboard.
Upon being taken to the jail and then the restroom, Brinker threw underwear and shorts with fecal matter at the officer.
“The officer was able to avoid that,” Boos said.
That offense resulted in an indictment Oct. 7 for harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony, and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Mack said the felony offense could result in a 12-month prison sentence and the OVI has a mandatory three days in jail – which could stretch to 180 days – and mandatory one year license suspension.
Brinker was indicted again Oct. 21 for assault, a fifth-degree felony, after he struck a deputy at the jail.
On Aug. 20, he pushed forward out of his cell when it was opened by a deputy who was there to get Brinker breakfast.
He sucker-punched the deputy in the face, Boos said. The deputy declined medical treatment, he added.
Mack said she also could sentence Brinker to 12 months in prison for this felony offense.
Boos recommended community control on all charges.
When asked by Mack for confirmation that is what happened, Brinker said, “Yes, I was told that that happened.”
Sentencing was set for March 22.