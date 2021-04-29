A Bowling Green man accused of stealing a bike used by an adult with disabilities has pleaded guilty.
Cameron Fox, 24, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
He was indicted in November for theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony, and receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony.
The deal Fox accepted Monday was to plead guilty plea to the theft charge. The receiving stolen property charge will be dismissed at sentencing.
He had rejected this deal earlier this month, after defense attorney Joseph Salmon said it was his understanding his client would plead guilty to the fifth-degree felony charge.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alyssa Blackburn recommended a sentence of community control.
Mack said community control is presumed on the F4 charge but she could sentence Fox to up to 18 months in prison instead.
After a court appearance April 12, Fox was transported from the Wood County Jail to Flower Hospital in Sylvania for mental health issues.
Mack voiced concern Monday over Fox’s mental capacity to change his plea.
Salmon said that Fox had had a seizure on April 12 but has not had one recently and is able to understand his rights.
Salmon asked for a change to an own recognizance bond, stating his client will stay with a family member in Haskins.
The state would not oppose an OR bond, Blackburn said, on the condition he be under house arrest with allowances to only travel for mental health treatment.
Sentencing was set for July 12.
Co-defendants Jorden Hammye, 23, Perrysburg,; and Jonah Repolesk, 22, Weston, also were indicted for theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony, and receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony.
During the night of Sept. 30, a Top End Excelerator XLT Jr. pedal bike valued at $3,000 was taken from a van parked in the 100 block of Byall Avenue. The bike belonged to an adult with disabilities. A short time later, a call was received from someone who saw the bike in the 100 block of North Prospect. Surveillance video reportedly showed Fox riding the bike with Hammye and Repolesk walking next to it. Adult probation identified one of the subjects as Repolesk, who was known to hang out with Fox, who lived in BG.
Detectives visited Fox’s apartment, where the bike was retrieved, as were items reportedly stolen from a number of vehicles in Bowling Green. When interviewed, Fox said it was Hammye who had stolen the bike out of the van.
Hammye is set to appear May 3 for a change of plea.
A warrant has been issued for Repolesk’s arrest.