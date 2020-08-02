The second of three family members indicted for sexual offenses involving children has pleaded guilty.
The plea agreement is for Travis Williams to plead guilty to gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, both fifth-degree felonies.
Charges of attempted pandering obscenity involving a minor and possessing criminal tools will be dismissed at sentencing.
Williams is accused of inappropriately touching a young girl and sending naked pictures to her.
Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger on Friday explained the potential prison terms facing Williams, 40, of Bowling Green.
For the GSI, he could sentence the defendant to 18 months in prison, although jail time is not presumed. However, because the charge will require Williams to register as a Tier 1 sex offender, he reserves the right to issue a prison term.
The disseminating harmful matter charges each carry a 12-month prison term, although no sentence is presumed, Reger said.
If he chooses to make the sentence consecutive, that would mean a prison term of 3 1/2 years.
As a Tier 1 sex offender, Williams will be required to register annually for 15 years. He also may be placed on post release control for five years.
A community control sentence could be given instead, for up to five years and include 180 days incarceration, Reger said.
Wood County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Pamela Gross said the two female victims are related to Williams and are now 15 and 16.
In September 2018 when the girls went to visit Williams, he had one of them in a vehicle with him and he touched her inappropriately.
Also in September of that year, he was naked during a video chat with one girl and sent naked pictures of himself.
“She, being upset, hung up the phone,” Gross said.
She said Williams then called the second girl and asked for naked pictures and a photo of her twerking, and sent a naked picture of himself.
When asked by Reger if this is what happened, Williams disagreed.
He said one of the picture sent was an accident.
Defense attorney Justin Daler did not argue the facts of the case.
Sentencing has been set for Oct. 16.
Mandi Williams, 42, Bowling Green, took a plea deal after being charged with two counts of endangering children and two counts of obstructing official business. These counts are respectively third- and fifth-degree felonies.
She has pleaded guilty to two counts obstructing official business with the understanding that two counts of endangering children would be dismissed at sentencing.
As part of the plea agreement, she will testify against co-defendants Deon Williams and Travis Williams.
Sentencing is set for Aug. 14.
Deon Williams, 46, Bowling Green, has been charged with 25 counts of rape.
His final pretrial Aug. 14. A five-day trial has been scheduled to start Oct. 19.