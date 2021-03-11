A man accused of selling the drugs that caused the death of a woman has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.
Keith Swartz, 39, Bowling Green, appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
He had been indicted in October for involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony. The charge came after the drug overdose of Amber Casey in May.
Swartz pleaded guilty Tuesday to the amended charge of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
He could face up to 12 months in prison, but there is a presumption of community control, Reger said.
According to the indictment, Swartz was accused of causing the drug overdose of Casey as a result of committing or attempting to commit the felony offense of drug trafficking.
“The sale the defendant did to Ashley was a cause of her death,” said Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Anderson.
The autopsy showed there was fentanyl in her system, he said.
“He will plead guilty to the amended indictment,” said defense attorney Steven Spitler.
Anderson said the Bowling Green Police Division was called to Casey’s home on Liberty Street in the early morning hours of May 20. Through telephone records, they found she had contacted her boyfriend to get some “white China,” which is slang for heroin.
A later text message would show she wanted fentanyl.
Swartz went to Toledo, got fentanyl, and delivered it to her home May 19.
Anderson said police became involved due to a 911 call the next morning. They found Casey on the floor of her bedroom and her boyfriend overdosing at the same time.
After being injected with Narcan, the boyfriend told police the drugs had been delivered by Swartz.
“He admitted to doing the transaction, delivering the fentanyl that caused the death,” Anderson said about the defendant.
According to Casey’s online obituary, she was 30 years old at the time of her death on May 21.
Swartz also pleaded guilty to a community control violation.
He was placed on three years community control on June 5 after violating intervention in lieu of conviction supervision three times, all for heroin use. A condition of community control was he not purchase, possess, sell or distribute any controlled substance or drug paraphernalia.
On Nov. 5, the defendant admitted to using heroin after the Bowling Green Fire Department responded to an emergency.
The possible penalty for this offense is up to one year in jail, Reger said.
“I’m just telling you the maximum here,” Reger said. “Nothing of what I am saying is meant to tell you what is going to happen.”
Sentencing was set for April 13.