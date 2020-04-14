A Bowling Green man has pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs.
Jacob Stahl, 27, pleaded guilty to the fifth-degree felony on Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Alan Mayberry.
In return, the state agreed to dismiss the charges of misdemeanor possession of drugs, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and felony telecommunications fraud, said James Hoppenjans, Wood County assistant prosecuting attorney.
Hoppenjans recommended community control.
Mayberry said the fifth-degree felony carries a possible jail time of six to 12 months, a fine of up to $2,500 and up to three years post-release control.
Hoppenjans said if the case had gone to trial, he would have called Bowling Green Police Division officers who would testify they were called to the 100 block of North Prospect Street on Feb. 2 for a possible theft.
According to court documents, police found under the vehicle Stahl was standing behind three syringes, a lighter, a bottle cap, several Q-tips and a small baggie with white residue.
A search of his satchel resulted in a Ziploc bag with a metal spoon with residue and burn marks, a syringe, a baggie with two blue and orange capsules, a baggie with two round yellow pills, and a folded piece of paper with 3 ½ yellow pills.
The pills were identified as Diazepam, a Schedule IV drug, and Vyvanse, a Schedule II drug, on his person, Hoppenjans said.
Possession of the Vyvanse warranted the felony charge.
Court papers show Stahl’s address in the 400 block of Enterprise Street.
He will be sentenced June 30 at 11 a.m.