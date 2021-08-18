A Bowling Green man has pleaded guilty to failure to comply with a police officer’s order to stop.
Jacob Fuller, 27, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
He had been indicted in March for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Fuller pleaded guilty to a lesser fourth-degree failure to comply charge as well as the OVI charge.
He faces a driver’s license suspension of three years to life for the failure to comply charge, Mack said, and one to three years for the OVI.
There also is a mandatory three days in jail and up to 180 days for the OVI, and up to 18 months for the second charge, she said.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alyssa Blackburn recommended a sentence of community control.
On April 8, Fuller eluded troopers on his motorcycle after being signaled to pull over near milepost 198 in Rossford. He was clocked at 130 mph in a 65 mph zone, Blackburn said.
The pursuit lasted 10 miles on Interstate 75 and Fuller reportedly swerved into lanes, passed on the shoulder, ran a stop sign and nearly caused several traffic crashes. Once stopped, he showed signs of impairment and the trooper smelled alcohol on his person.
According to court papers, Fuller refused a chemical test.
Sentencing was set for Oct. 18.