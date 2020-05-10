A Bowling Green man who was accused of taking part in a robbery and shooting last fall has pleaded guilty to an amended charge.
Anthony Shrewsbury, 18, entered the guilty plea Friday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
Shrewsbury had been indicted of three charges: aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and conspiracy, a second-degree felony.
After negotiations, an agreement was reached to amend the first charge to attempted robbery, a third-degree felony, and dismiss the other two charges.
“It is very important you understand the potential penalties … from entering this plea,” Reger said before reviewing Shrewsbury’s rights at trial.
“Yes, sir,” Shrewsbury replied.
There is no presumption for or against a prison sentence or a fine for a third-degree felony, Reger said.
However, he can sentence Shrewsbury to up to 36 months in prison, he said, and incur a maximum fine of $10,000.
“There is no mandatory fine, there is no mandatory prison term and a prison is neither presumed or not presumed,” he said.
“Is an attempted robbery a violent offense?” Reger asked Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney David Romaker.
“Yes,” he responded.
Reger said if he imposes a prison sentence, post-release control will be mandatory for up to three years because it is a violent offense.
“It is a possibility a prison sentence may be imposed,” he said.
If community control is given, it can include a jail sentence up to 180 days, he added.
According to Romaker, the Bowling Green Police Division received a 911 call Oct. 30 from a resident in the 500 block of West Wooster Street who thought she heard gunfire. It sounded like the shot came from a few houses down, across the road. She also reported seeing individuals enter and exit the home in question.
“The basic underlying issue here was a drug deal,” Romaker said.
A third party had set up the sale and purchase of one-half ounce of marijuana for $295 but said they didn’t have the money so were going to just take the drugs.
During the investigation, officers determined that the incident was a result of a planned robbery of a drug dealer.
Shrewsbury, after initially denying anything to do with the incident, later said he had driven the vehicle with the intent to rob the homeowner. He had no interaction in the altercation, Romaker said.
Once the address of the incident was made public, Reger asked counsel to approach the bench for a discussion that lasted just over a minute.
Defense attorney Esteban Callejas then spent another minute in discussion with his client.
At issue was the address of the incident was in close proximity to where Reger resides.
“My client has no objection” to Reger presiding, Callejas said.
Sentencing is set for June 26.