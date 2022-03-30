A Bowling Green man accused of harboring a man wanted by police and then beating him has taken a plea deal.
Chad Hoover, 42, was transported from the jail March 22 to the courtroom of Wood County Court of Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
Hoover was indicted in January for obstructing justice and aggravated menacing, both fifth-degree felonies.
He pleaded guilty last week to the menacing charge and the obstruction charge was dismissed.
Hoover was indicted a second time in January for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and aggravated menacing, a fifth-degree felony.
He pleaded guilty to the amended charge of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony. The menacing charge was dismissed.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Anderson said he has discussed the plea with the victim of the assault.
Anderson said, on Oct. 16, Bowling Green police were investigating a charge of violating a protection order filed against John Reza, who was living with Hoover.
Police went to the home initially to locate Reza. Hoover became uncooperative and would not let officers into the house and turned off all the lights, Anderson said.
Officers sat outside the home in an unmarked vehicle until Hoover and Reza left the house at 4:50 a.m., he said.
Officers stopped the vehicle and arrested both men. Hoover made threats, which were caught on body camera, to the arresting officers.
On Dec. 31, just after midnight, police responded to a 911 call from Hoover’s home and found Reza so severely beaten he was unrecognizable, Anderson said.
Hoover was located, covered in blood, in the garage.
According to the police report, he was uncooperative with police, who had their guns drawn and were about to taser him when Hoover was eventually restrained.
On the way to the jail, Hoover threatened to harm an officer, according to the report.
Reza was taken to the hospital, where he required reconstructive surgery on his face, Anderson said.
As part of the plea, Hoover is responsible for Reza’s out-of-pocket hospital expenses.
Reger said he could impose sentences of 12 months and 18 months for the two charges, but prison is not presumed or mandatory. He said community control is usually presumed and could include 180 days in jail.
Sentencing was set for May 3.
Defense attorney Sara Roller said a spot was available at the Zepf Center in Cygnet for Hoover to work on relapse prevention.
She asked for either an own recognizance bond or a furlough to allow her client to check into the center.
Anderson said the state had concerns but did not want to stand in the way of Hoover’s treatment.
Reger granted the furlough request.