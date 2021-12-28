The second of six men accused of rioting downtown this summer has pleaded guilty.
Paul Somerville, 20, Bowling Green, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
Somerville was indicted in August for aggravated riot and two counts of felonious assault.
He pleaded guilty Monday to the riot charge and two amended charges of aggravated assault.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alyssa Blackburn recommended a sentence of community control with completion of the SEARCH program.
Also indicted in the case were Diego R. Shumate, 20, Sandusky; Isiah C. Harrison, 21, Bowling Green; Quentin M. Banks Jr., 19, Bowling Green; Dominic Haslinger, 19, Toledo; and Joshua D. Miller, 21, Bowling Green.
Blackburn said Somerville, along with his co-defendants, engaged in several fights downtown on July 11.
She said video evidence shows the group, in a state of rage, engaged in a fight that knocked the victim unconscious. The victim was on the ground for several minutes, Blackburn said.
The victim in the second assault charge went to help the first victim, and the group engaged in a fight with him, causing serious physical harm, including several teeth that were knocked out that required surgery.
According to Ohio Revised Code, aggravated riot occurs when four or more others participate in disorderly conduct with the purpose to commit or facilitate the commission of a felony.
Although the prosecution has recommended community control, it is up to the court to determine the appropriate sentence, Mack said.
Each charge Somerville pleaded guilty to is a fourth-degree felony and could result in 18 months in prison for each, Mack said.
Somerville violated terms of intervention in lieu of conviction for a trafficking in marijuana case. He was indicted in November 2020 for the fifth-degree felony and pleaded guilty last week.
Sentencing for both cases is set for Feb. 28.
Shumate pleaded guilty in November to aggravated riot and the amended charge of aggravated assault. Both are fourth-degree felonies and have a possible prison sentence of 18 months each.
He will be sentenced Jan. 24.
Harrison has pleaded not guilty of two counts felonious assault and aggravated riot.
His next pretrial is set for Jan. 24.
Banks has pleaded not guilty to two counts felonious assault and aggravated riot. A pretrial/change of plea hearing is set for Monday.
Haslinger has pleaded not guilty of felonious assault and aggravated riot. His pretrial conference has been set for Jan. 10.
A nationwide warrant has been issued for Miller’ arrest. He was indicted for felonious assault and aggravated riot.