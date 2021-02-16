A Bowling Green man who allegedly threatened a woman in an apparent road rage incident downtown has taken a plea deal.
Ryan Brown, 45, appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
Brown pleaded guilty to the charges of aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor, and the amended charge of disrupting public service, a fourth-degree felony.
He originally had been indicted for robbery, a third-degree felony.
Reger said the sentences could include 18 months for the felony charge and 180 days for the misdemeanor.
If he imposes a prison sentence – although there is a presumption against that – it would be served concurrently to the misdemeanor charge, he said.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Anderson said on Oct. 22, a video of the downtown area showed the victim looking for a parking spot in the 100 block of South Main Street. As she slowed and activated her turn signal, that aggravated Brown, who was following. He drove by and made an obscene gesture. She returned the gesture.
“This must have enraged the defendant,” Anderson said, because he turned right onto East Wooster Street and parked in city Lot 2. He then ran through the alley and returned to South Main to confront the victim.
According to the police report, video footage shows him striking the driver’s window. He then opened the door and tried to get her out of the vehicle.
A verbal confrontation followed where he threatened her with physical harm, Anderson said.
The victim took off her shoe and threatened to hit him with it. When she dropped her phone, Brown picked it up and discarded it as he ran back through the alley to his vehicle.
She was finally able to wave someone down and call police, he said.
Police were able to identify Brown’s vehicle and found him at his residence. He admitted to the charges, Anderson said.
Sentencing was set for March 30.