A Bowling Green man has pleaded guilty to an amended indictment of attempted rape.
James Griffin, 25, appeared Sept 11 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney James Hoppenjans said, after excessive discussion, the indictment will be amended to abduction, a third-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor; and attempted rape, a second-degree felony.
The remaining eight charges will be dismissed at sentencing.
Griffin was indicted in September for two counts of rape, both first-degree felonies; three counts of felonious assault, all second-degree felonies; two counts abduction, both third-degree felonies; two counts disrupting public service, both fourth-degree felonies; two counts criminal damaging, both second-degree misdemeanors; and obstructing official business; a second-degree misdemeanor.
A jury trial, set to start Monday, was canceled.
“You have a right to a jury trial … but you have made the decision to enter the plea of guilty to the counts as outlined by the state,” Reger said.
He then outlined the potential punishment.
The maximum prison time for the abduction charge is 36 months but a prison term is neither presumed nor not presumed; the maximum time for felonious assault and attempted rape is eight years each; and the misdemeanor charge carries a maximum 90 days in jail.
That is 19 years if certain conditions are found to impose the sentences consecutively, Reger said.
After his jail time is served, Griffin could be placed on five years’ post-release control.
The state will remain silent at sentencing, Hoppenjans said.
Griffin also must register as a Tier III sex offender, meaning he has to register in person every 90 days for life.
Wood County Assistant Prosecutor Christopher Anderson said around Thanksgiving of 2017, Griffin was dating a woman and the relationship soured. While living on Enterprise Street, he talked the woman into traveling to Bowling Green from Dayton to talk. When she attempted to leave, he dragged her back into the house, made her spend the night and, at some point, put her in a stranglehold. When she tried to leave again, he stabbed holes in the upholstery of her vehicle.
The felonious assault occurred Jan. 20, 2019 at a home on South Church Street. Again, his relationship had soured with the woman, they argued and her choked her. She fled out of the house in 10-degree weather and suffered a sprained neck and spinal contusions.
Neighbors came out of their homes and called police.
While she was being put in the ambulance, Griffin called police and said he was in his vehicle and was not available to talk. Prints in the fresh snow showed he was still in the house and the GPS tracker on his phone showed the same. He stalled police for about an hour before exiting the house.
The attempted rape occurred March 2, 2019. Griffin was attending a party at the same South Church location. He did engage in sex conduct with a woman who did not consent.
Sentencing is set for Oct. 23.