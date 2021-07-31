A Bowling Green man accused of resisting arrest and stealing a specialized bike will plead guilty.
Jorden Hammye, 23, was indicted in November for theft from a person in a protected class and receiving stolen property.
He was on an own recognizance bond when he was indicted in May for resisting arrest, assault and obstructing official business.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alyssa Blackburn said Tuesday that if Hammye pleaded guilty to all charges, the state in return would recommend community control sanctions and the SEARCH program.
Hammye appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
Defense attorney Phillip Browarsky said his client will accept the plea agreement and plead guilty to all charges.
Blackburn said that a handcycle was taken from a home in the 100 block of Byall Avenue on Sept. 29. The pedal bike, valued at $3,000, belonged to an adult with disabilities and was taken from a parked van.
After it was taken, a picture and description were put on social media. Bowling Green police received a call from someone who saw the bike in the 100 block of North Prospect Street. Surveillance video showed Cameron Fox riding the bike with Hammye and Jonah Repolesk walking next to it. Adult probation reportedly identified one of the subjects as Repolesk.
Detectives went to Fox’s apartment, where the bike was located. Fox reportedly said it was Hammye who had stolen the bike out of the van.
Mack said Hammye could face up to 18 months in prison on the theft charge, which is a fourth-degree felony, and up to 12 months in prison on the receiving stolen property charge, which is a third-degree felony.
Fox, of Haskins, was sentenced earlier this month to two years on community control for his involvement.
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Repolesk, who lives in Weston.
Hammye was arrested April 18 in Perrysburg for resisting arrest, assault and obstructing official business.
Perrysburg and Perrysburg Township police were dispatched to a hotel in the 27400 block of Helen Drive on a report of a possible assault in progress. Officers tried to talk with Hammye about his involvement.
He allegedly attempted to delay police officers by fleeing to a hotel room. He was grabbed by an officer at which time Hammye threw a punch.
Hammye was held at Taser point on the ground until additional officers arrived.
Hammye, according to the report, was intoxicated and another man had been pushing and punching each other.
Mack said the assault charge, which is a fourth-degree felony, could warrant up to 18 months in prison, the obstructing official business, a third-degree felony, up to 12 months; and the resisting arrest charge, which is a second-degree misdemeanor, up to 90 days in jail.
She said all five sentences could be served consecutively, for a total of more than five years. Sentencing is set for Sept. 20.
A community control violation hearing also will be held on that day.
Hammye previously was sentenced to two years community control after tackling a Bowling Green Police Division officer during a brawl downtown on Sept. 14.
Browarsky asked that an ankle GPS being worn by Hammye for more than two months be taken off to allow him to work better-paying tasks at his job.
Blackburn asked that the ankle bracelet remain, pointing out the defendant had committed additional offenses while on probation.
Mack denied the motion but said it could be reintroduced at the September hearing.