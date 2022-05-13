A Bowling Green man was killed in a motorcycle crash on West River Road Friday afternoon, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.
On Friday at 5:01 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a 911 call about a single motorcycle crash on West River between Range Line and Brillhart roads.
Deputies determined that a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by Stephen Hall, 57, Bowling Green, was westbound and failed to negotiate a curve. He drove off the right side of the road and struck a fence.
Hall was pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger, who has not been identified, was taken by air ambulance to Toledo Hospital.
Assisting at the scene were Washington Township Fire Department and Northwest 190 EMS.