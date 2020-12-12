A Bowling Green man charged with involuntary manslaughter is in jail after violating conditions of community control for a drug charge.
Keith Alan Swartz, 39, appeared Friday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
Swartz appeared via video from the jail after being arrested Dec. 3.
He was placed on three years community control on June 5 after violating intervention in lieu of conviction supervision three times, all for heroin use. A condition of community control was he not purchase, possess, sell or distribute any controlled substance or drug paraphernalia.
On Nov. 5, the defendant admitted to using heroin after the Bowling Green Fire Department responded to an emergency.
He had been indicted in October for attempted manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and was released on an own-recognizance bond.
According to the indictment, Swartz was accused of causing the drug overdose of Amber Casey as a result of committing or attempting to commit the felony offense of drug trafficking.
“The allegation is he had sold the drugs to the victim from which she overdosed and died,” according to Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson.
The drug was fentanyl, Dobson added.
According the Casey’s online obituary, she was 30 years old at the time of her death on May 21.
Reger set bond at $100,000 for the involuntary manslaughter charge and $20,000 for the parole violatiosn.