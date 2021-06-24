A Bowling Green man will spend some time in jail after violating his terms of community control.
The court recorded more than a half dozen violations since his sentencing two years ago.
Brian Cameron, 37, appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger for a community control violation hearing.
Cameron had been indicted in April 2019 for grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
In June 2019, he pleaded guilty to the amended charge of grand theft and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction for two years with a condition he complete treatment for an undisclosed condition.
Cameron was arrested in Bowling Green in September of that year for criminal mischief, violating the conditions of his bond.
Adult probation amended its violation in December to add Cameron didn’t show up for a scheduled appointment, had not reported a change in his phone number and had failed to attend substance use treatment at A Renewed Mind.
In January 2020, one year was added to his intervention sentence for a total of three years with the added condition Cameron complete the SEARCH program.
In June 2020, another intervention violation was filed after he tested positive for THC. An addendum was filed with this complaint in August 2020, when Cameron reported for a scheduled appointment with adult probation but didn’t bring proof of his involvement in treatment. He admitted he had not engaged in treatment since his release from the SEARCH center at the NorthWest Community Corrections Center earlier that month.
Cameron appeared in court in August 2020 and his intervention in lieu of conviction was continued with the condition he enter and complete the SEARCH intensive supervision program.
Yet another violation was filed later in August when a toxicology screen showed alcohol in Cameron’s system. An addendum was added after he tested positive for alcohol and marijuana in September.
His intervention in lieu of conviction was terminated in October and he was sentenced to one year of community control in December.
In April, adult probation filed a violation of community control after Cameron failed to show for an office appointment. The Zepf Recovery House in Cygnet, where the defendant was residing, was contact. The house manager reported Cameron had moved out in March without notifying the probation department.
He was arrested May 30.
At his court appearance Tuesday, Cameron admitted to the violation of not reporting for a meeting and not alerting the probation department to his change of address.
Defense attorney Steven Spitler asked for a 90-day jail sentence with credit for the days since his arrest.
Reger followed that recommendation when he imposed the sentence.