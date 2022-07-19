A Bowling Green man found in possession of a stolen specialized bicycle two years ago was in court Monday for a community control violation.
Cameron Fox, 25, was arrested Thursday for criminal trespass and was taken to jail.
He was transported Monday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
Fox was sentenced in July 2021 to two years of community control with the conditions that he continue his mental health treatment.
He was charged in November 2020 after a stolen Top End Excelerator XLT Jr. pedal bike valued at $3,000 was found in his apartment along with items taken from a number of vehicles in Bowling Green.
On Thursday around 4:45 a.m., a Bowling Green Police Division officer looked into the alley between the 800 block of Scott Hamilton Avenue and the 800 block of Second Street and observed a person walking in the alley.
The patrolman went around the block and approached the alley from High Street and saw the person near the driver’s door of a vehicle parked in the alley, according to the police report.
The person immediately took off running southbound as soon as he saw the officer and ran through a side yard in the 800 block of Second Street, according to the report.
The man, who was later identified as Fox, was caught in the 800 block of Third Street after he attempted to hide behind a brick partition, according to the report.
A check of the vehicle parked in the alley showed the unlocked door had been opened but nothing appeared to have been touched.
Fox had been sentenced in July 2021 to two years of community control. The next day, he violated his community control sanctions after being charged with disorderly conduct with intoxication.
Mack sentenced him in September 2021 to complete his original community control and enter and successfully complete the county’s youth offender program.
On Monday, defense attorney Joseph Salmon asked for an own recognizance bond.
He said his understanding of Thursday’s incident was his client was staying at a friend’s house, was kicked out and had nowhere to go.
“He’s been doing really well on probation,” Salmon said about Fox.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lara Rump asked for a cash bond.
Mack set bond at $1,500 and if released, Fox will be subject to random drug and alcohol screens.
His next appearance was scheduled for Aug. 8.