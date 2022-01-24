A Bowling Green man has been indicted twice for threatening police officers.
Chad Hoover, 41, is currently in jail for two separate incidents that occurred in the city. He allegedly threatened police officers both times.
A Wood County grand jury indicted Hoover Wednesday for aggravated menacing and obstructing justice, both fifth-degree felonies.
On Oct. 15, Bowling Green police responded to Hoover’s home to arrest John Reza for burglary and violating protection order. Reza was reportedly living with Hoover.
Officers had been watching Hoover’s residence in the 900 block of Gustin Avenue after being told Reza was there. Police went to Hoover’s residence and knocked on the door. While they heard voices inside, no one answered. Reza’s vehicle was parked in the driveway as well as a silver sedan.
An officer peered through a window and saw Hoover and another man hiding. Hoover began closing the blinds to the windows and started yelling at officers to leave, according to the Bowling Green Police Division report.
Police in an unmarked vehicle sat near the home waiting for Reza to leave.
The two men exited the home and were followed by the unmarked vehicle until a felony traffic stop could be conducted by a marked police unit.
While being transported from the BGPD building to the jail, as two officers and Hoover entered the elevator, Hoover reportedly made a threat as to what he would do if he saw one of the officers on the street. He allegedly continued making threatening remarks as they entered the jail.
Hoover was indicted a second time for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and aggravated menacing, a fifth-degree felony.
On Dec. 31, Bowling Green police were dispatched to Hoover’s home for an assault report. The caller said her boyfriend was injured at the home.
A man bleeding from the face was found at the house and was transported to a Toledo-area hospital.
Police later located Hoover, who was covered in blood, in the garage.
He was reportedly uncooperative with police, who had their guns drawn and were about to taser him when Hoover was eventually restrained, according to the report.
On the way to the jail, Hoover reportedly threatened to harm an officer.