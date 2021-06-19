Two men have been indicted for sex-related offenses.
Bryan K. Nelson, 38, Bowling Green, was indicted by a Wood County grand jury Wednesday for allegedly having sexual conduct with minors dating back to 1994.
He faces four counts of third-degree gross sexual imposition and one count of fourth-degree gross sexual imposition.
Nelson is accused of having sexual contact with a 12-year-old between Jan. 1-Jan. 22.
The alleged victim turned 13 on Jan. 23.
Nelson again allegedly had contact with this teen on Feb. 20 and this time reportedly compelled the alleged victim by force or threat of force.
He is accused of having sexual contact with a 12-year-old starting Dec. 25, 2020, and continuing to Feb. 22, 2021; a juvenile who turned 8 the day the alleged incidents started Oct. 21, 2011, and they continued to Oct. 21, 2012; and a juvenile who turned 8 on the day the alleged incidents started on Nov. 6, 1994, and continued until his birthday on Nov. 6, 1995,
Benjamin Louis Hunsaker, 22, Toledo, was indicted for three counts pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, all second-degree felonies; and possessing criminal tool, a fifth-degree felony.
On Aug. 17, he is accused of creating, photographing, or reproducing material that shows a participating or engaging in sexual activity.
Hunsaker reportedly used a cell phone in the commission of these felonies.