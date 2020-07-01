A Wood County grand jury has indicted 24 people for offenses ranging from rape and kidnapping to felonious assault.
Two people were each indicted twice on separate incidents.
Charles Lamar, 25, Bowling Green, was indicted for criminal damaging or endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor, and burglary, a second-degree felony. He also was indicted in a separate case for two counts kidnapping (sexual motivation specification and violent predator specification), rape (sexual violent predator specification), aggravated burglary, all first-degree felonies; and disrupting public service, a fourth-degree felony.
On May 13, he allegedly kicked in the front door of his ex-girlfriend in the 300 block of North Main Street and did damage in the home.
On June 15, he is accused of engaging in sex by force or threat of force, removing the victim from the place she was found against her will with the motivation of sex, entering the victim’s residence with the intent to inflict or attempt to inflict harm, and purposefully keeping the victim from contacting law enforcement.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Austyn Curley, 18, Rudolph, was indicted for trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony, and petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. In a separate case, he was indicted for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.
On April 13, he allegedly took a cell phone, charger and house key after entering a home in the 200 block of East Poe Road without permission. The victim was either elderly, disabled or a veteran.
On May 19 in the 1500 block of Sand Ridge Road, he is accused of stabbing a man in the rib cage with a multi-tool that had the blade extended. He then allegedly gave the weapon to another person and told them to bleach it to remove the blood.
The homeowner who was the victim said, earlier in the day, a gold Dodge pickup continued driving up and down Liberty Hi Road, spinning its tires and honking the horn. At around 11 p.m., the truck pulled into his driveway and a man exited and walked toward him while yelling. He told the homeowner to hit him; the victim responded if he wanted a fight, he would have to swing first. The man swung and missed. They started wrestling in the grass. The homeowner was holding the man down when the instigated yelled for help.
That’s when Curley reportedly left the truck and stabbed him. Curley and his friend left in the truck and soon after law enforcement arrived.
When police contacted Curley for a statement, he said the people living on Sand Ridge Road followed him in their car to Kellogg Road, where they cut him off, causing him to swerve to get around them. That night, he said he was driving down Sand Ridge Road when a white truck pulled from the driveway and blocked the road. That’s when the homeowner got out of the truck and walked toward his vehicle. Curley’s passenger got out and the homeowner pushed him against the truck the wrestled to the ground. Curley said he exited the truck and separated the two men.
He was taken to jail and the weapon was reportedly from recovered from a friend.
Also indicted were:
• Mark Daniel Funk, 36, Toledo, for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony. On May 19, 2019 he was found in possession of more than one gram but less than five grams of the drug.
• Michael J. Methena, 59, Oregon, for two counts menacing by stalking, both fourth-degree felonies. From Oct. 8, 2009 to May 21, 2010, he is accused of engaging in a pattern of behavior that caused two minors, one born in 1992 and one in 1994, to believe that he would cause them physical harm or mental distress. He was previously convicted of the same offense in 2011.
• Alexandra A. Miller, 33, Northwood, for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony. On March 17, Northwood police responded to a 911 call that a woman was unconscious and not responding because she had overdosed. Officers revived Miller with two doses of Narcan. Northwood police had revived Miller on five different occasions in the last three years.
• Aaron Allen Blachuta, 29, Wayne, for endangering children, a third-degree felony. On Nov. 25, his actions caused serious physical harm to a minor born in 2018.
• Eduardo Jordan, 51, Reading, Pennsylvania, for theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony. On Jan. 11, he deprived a man of $1,000 in property or services. The man was elderly, disabled or a veteran.
• Alejandro Mauele Ribas, 22, Toledo, for theft and two counts forgery, all fifth-degree felonies. He is accused of taking two blank checks from his former employer in Perrysburg Township, filling in his name and cashing them in Toledo.
• Dustin Michael Sabo, 41, Bowling Green, for two counts of improper handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, one a fourth-degree felony and one a fifth-degree felony; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor. Perrysburg police on Feb. 15 responded to Ashbury Road for a man passed out in his vehicle with the engine running. Sabo admitted to drinking seven beers. Police found a loaded S&W Bodyguard .380 handgun in the center console of his GMC Envoy.
• Ryan Thomas Gainor, 28, Napoleon, for possession of LSD, a fifth-degree felony.
• Douglas Andrew Roberts, 32, Bowling Green, for two counts of possessing a fentanyl-related compound, both fifth-degree felonies. On Nov. 21 and Jan. 30, he was found in possession of the drug.
• Steven Frederic Eninger, 22, North Baltimore, for inducing panic and obstructing official business, both fifth-degree felonies, and obstructing justice, a third-degree felony. On June 9, he caused the evacuation of a public place resulting in economic harm of between $1,000-$7,000 but did not cause physical harm. He also is accused of preventing the performance of a public official that hampered lawful duties. The offense created a risk physical harm to the public. The charge of obstructing justice is for assisting another to commit a crime that was a first- or second-degree felony committed by a child.
• Charles Ulman, 44, Delta, for disrupting public service, a fourth-degree felony, and domestic violence, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. On March 7 in Portage, a family member said she woke up with Ulman yelling in her face and holding a gun. He took her phone, preventing her from calling the sheriff’s office for help.
• VaShun Antonio Patterson, 18, Gibraltar, Michigan, for counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony. On March 20, Patterson allegedly used two counterfeit $20 bills to pay for food in a South Main Street drive thru.
• Caleb N. Adams, 25, Fostoria, for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, and trafficking in heroin, a fifth-degree felony. On Jan. 10, 2019, he either sold or tried to sell less than 10-unit doses of heroin as well as Oxycodone.
• Andrew Coe, 32, of Bowling Green but currently in jail, for domestic violence, menacing by stalking and disrupting public service, all fourth-degree felonies; criminal damaging or endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor; and two counts violating a protection order, one a fifth-degree felony and one a third-degree felony.
The alleged victim said she arrived home June 3 and found her home in disarray. Coe was staying with her despite not being welcomed. When she questioned the damage, he allegedly pulled a knife and held it to her jaw, threatening to kill her. After getting away, she said attempted to call 911 but Coe grabbed the phone and smashed it.
He had a history of domestic violence against the victim and had previously pleaded guilty of domestic violence in September 2018.
• Co-defendants Dallas Scott Mathis, 19, Toledo, and Destiny Sharae Tomlin, 19, Toledo.
Mathis is charged with two counts petty theft, both first-degree misdemeanors; three counts theft, all fifth-degree felonies; two counts grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, both third-degree felonies; and four counts grand theft of a motor vehicle, all fourth-degree felonies.
In March and April, Mathis is accused of stealing a items from numerous vehicles in Perrysburg Township: a 2015 Hyundai Sonata, 2009 Pontiac G8, a 2014 Jeep Cherokee, and a 2011 Chevy Suburban; taking a Springfield XD-S .45 caliber firearm and a Springfield XD .45 caliber firearm; plus $1,200, $590 and $150 in cash from three different people.
Tomlin is charged with petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, and grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. She was the passenger in a stolen 2009 Pontiac G8 and allegedly stole an Apple TV.
• Bryan Wayne Short, 43, of Portage and currently in jail, for trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly entered an unoccupied house in Milton Center without consent of the owner. A bag with his clothes was found in the home.
• Co-defendants Marktwan Raeshad Anthony Pulley, 29, Toledo, and
Tianashay MikelRenee Johnson, 22, Toledo, for counterfeiting, a third-degree felony, and possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony. On June 4, the duo was found five or more access devices and a cell phone with the purpose to use it criminally.
• Co-defendants Justin Lyric Eaker, 24, Northwood, and Alexander Mohamad Hassan, 23, Rossford, for receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. They are accused of receiving or disposing of various four pieces of musical equipment valued at $1,900 from a family member’s basement.
A warrant has been issued for Eaker’s arrest.
• Martez Glynn Mitchell, 21, Bowling Green, for gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. On May 3, he allegedly had sexual conduct with a girl born in 2011.