A Bowling Green man who allegedly practiced medicine without a license has been indicted.
William Van Robison, 68, was indicted Oct. 6 for practicing medicine without a license, a fifth-degree felony; two counts sexual battery, both third-degree felonies; gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony; and sexual imposition, a third-degree misdemeanor.
From June 1, 2015, to Dec. 31, 2017, Robison allegedly practiced medicine and surgery, or any of its branches, without the appropriate license or certificate from the state medical board; opened an office for such practice; or practiced medicine or surgery after his license had been revoked or suspended.
During that same time, he is accused of engaging in sexual conduct twice with a person he knew whose ability to appraise the nature of or control her conduct was substantially impaired; causing another to have sexual contact with him by purposely compelling that person to submit by force or threat of force; and having sexual contact with another knowing that contact was offensive or reckless.
The Ohio Attorney General’s Office will handle the prosecution of his case.
According to Steve Irwin, press secretary for the attorney general’s office, Robison has not held a medical license since 2012. He reportedly operated Myo-Fit Pain Management, located on North Main Street in Bowling Green.
Anyone with complaints against Robison are encouraged to contact the Bowling Green Police Division, Irwin said.
The grand jury also indicted a Perrysburg man and a Toledo man for rape.
Travis Wayne Hilderbrand, 45, of Perrysburg and now in jail, was indicted for rape, a first-degree felony; unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony; gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony.
On Sept. 24, he allegedly forced himself into an occupied hotel room in Perrysburg with the purpose to commit rape.
He is accused of engaging in sex with a 14-year-old girl by compelling her to submit by force or threat of force. He allegedly knew the girl was a minor and he was more than 10 years older than her. He also is accused of having sexual contact with the teen after compelling her to submit by force or threat of force.
Ty Todak, 18, Toledo, was indicted for rape, a first-degree felony, and sexual battery, a third-degree felony.
On March 24, he is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with the alleged victim after compelling her to submit by force or threat of force. He also allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with the victim by knowingly coercing her to submit by any means that would have prevented resistance.