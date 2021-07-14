A Bowling Green man accused of leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase has been indicted.
A Wood County grand jury indicted Johnathan Zane Hayes, 21, July 7 for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
Hayes is accused of leading police of a high-speed chase on his motorcycle June 9. He ended up crashing on Poe Road.
At approximately 2:30 p.m., Bowling Green State University police attempted to stop a man driving a motorcycle on westbound East Wooster Street. The man was weaving in and out of traffic, according to police reports,
The officer noted that the motorcycle did not have a license plate and pursued it, in an attempt to make a stop on Wooster at Prospect Street. Hayes then fled north at a high rate of speed. BGSU police pursued briefly, but then stopped due to the speed Hayes was driving.
BGSU contacted the Ohio State Highway Patrol and said they had been in pursuit but had lost site of the motorcyclist. They provided a description.
A state patrolman attempted to stop the motorcyclist on Ohio 25, just south of Ohio 582.
Hayes, who was northbound, immediately made a U-turn and headed south at a high rate of speed.
The pursuit reached speeds in excess of 100 mph, and the chase was terminated just north of Newton Road.
Bowling Green Police Division joined the pursuit at Newton Road.
Hayes turned east onto Poe Road and crashed into the road-closed signs at Mercer Road.
He was ejected from his bike, a 1999 Honda CBR600. He was wearing a helmet.
He was taken by Bowling Green EMS to Mercy-St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, where he was released shortly after, according to police reports.