A Bowling Green man has been indicted for intimidating a witness.
A Wood County grand jury indicted Troy Duvall Simmons-Brown, 26, on Sept. 15, for intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case, a third-degree felony.
On Aug. 4, Bowling Green police were reportedly contacted by a confidential informant who was concerned for their safety after Brown had allegedly posted several pictures, along with phone numbers and addresses, on social media threatening multiple people he believed had “snitched” on him.
He had been indicted in June for drug trafficking after allegedly selling marijuana five times to a confidential informant working for the Bowling Green Police Division.
The grand jury also indicted:
• David Brian Bolt, 30, Bradner, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of heroin, both fifth-degree felonies. According to court documents, Bolt was administered Narcan for a drug overdose on Aug. 25 in Bradner. After being transported to the back of the ambulance for transport to the hospital, he retrieved a small bag from his pants pocket and swallowed it. He admitted the bag contained 2 grams of fentanyl.
Bolt was arrested Sept. 16 on a warrant and was arraigned via video from the jail Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger. Bond was set at $30,000.
• Michael J. Kolodzaike, 63, Jerry City, for violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. On July 29, he allegedly traveled past a home in the 200 block of Front Street in Cygnet while in a taxi on his way to the post office, which was within 500 feet of the protection order of the protected person’s residence. He had previously pleaded guilty to violating a protection order in 2020.
• Lester W. Lortz, 57, Perrysburg, for theft from a person in a protected class, a fifth-degree felony. On April 7, he allegedly deprived a man of $400. Police were told that shortly after this man’s death, the money was removed from his bank account. Lortz was taking care of the man prior to his death and said he had permission to use the bank card he used to withdraw the funds.
• Kamerone J. Green, 29, of Tontogany and currently incarcerated in the Correction Center of Northwest Ohio in Stryker, for disrupting public service and domestic violence, both fourth-degree felonies; and failure to comply with an order of signal of a police officer, a first-degree felony. On Aug. 29, he allegedly hit a woman in the head and then her face in her Tontogany home. When she attempted to call 911, he allegedly took the phone away and began punching her in the face.
According to court documents, when sheriff’s deputies approached the house, Green took off running out the back door. A foot pursuit headed south toward Kellogg Road. He was tased when he attempted to run out of the ditch on Tontogany Road. He reportedly was not affected and jumped over a fence and attempted to flee to the northwest. He jumped one more fence and laid down on his stomach with his hands behind his back.
He previously pleaded guilty to domestic violence in October 2020.
Green appeared Tuesday via video in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger. Bond was set at $10,000.
• Ashley Boring, 28, Toledo, for theft, a fifth-degree felony. From June 12-15, she allegedly stole goods from Kroger valued at more than $1,000.
• Co-defendants Andrew Dean Burnett, 36, and Tyrell Dejion Hughes, 25, both of Columbus, for trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana, both third-degree felonies. On Feb. 24, they allegedly prepared for distribution more than 1,000 grams of marijuana, which were found in their possession.
Burnett also was indicted for carrying a concealed weapon, a first-degree misdemeanor. He also is accused of being in possession of a concealed firearm that he intended to use to protect drugs or drug proceeds.
• Cas Joseph Dixon, 29, Warren, Michigan, for counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony. On Jan. 21, he allegedly facilitated a fraud using counterfeited U.S. currency.
• Tyrone C. Jones, 47, Fremont, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and trafficking in heroin and possession of heroin, both first-degree felonies. On March 30, he allegedly prepared for distribution more than 50 grams of heroin and was allegedly found in possession of the drug. He also is accused of impairing the value of potential evidence that would have been used in an investigation.
• Jodi A. Sausaman, 36, Akron, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. On Aug. 12, Sausaman was found in possession of what is alleged to be methamphetamine.
• Brandon Stacy La’Quan Moore, 35, Toledo, for money laundering, a third-degree felony; and possessing criminal tools and trafficking in marijuana, both fifth-degree felonies. On March 21, he was found in possession of $32,290 in currency which allegedly was derived through the commission of an offense. He also is accused of preparing for shipment less than 200 grams of marijuana and was in possession of a Nissan Altima rental vehicle he allegedly intended to use it for a criminal offense.
• Co-defendants Samuel Anthony Gilbert, 37, Toledo, and James R. Nickels, 51, listed as homeless, for breaking and entering and theft, both fifth-degree felonies. On Aug. 19, they are accused of taking several Milwaukee power tools and accessories as well as several DeWalt power tools and accessories from a business on Genoa Road in Perrysburg without consent. The men were found with the tools near the business.
• Toni Garno, 23, Toledo, for endangering children, a third-degree felony. From Aug. 3-7, Garno allegedly created substantial risk to the health or safety of an 8-year-old by violating a duty of care, protection or support.
• Antonio Clinton Gaston, 37, Toledo, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. From Jan. 16-22, he allegedly hindered official proceedings by destroying or concealing evidence that was to be used in an investigation.
He is scheduled in court for a final pretrial on Oct. 8 after being indicted in January for burglary, felonious assault, endangering children and abduction.
• Jason Allen Hoker II, 18, of Carey, for kidnapping, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. On July 11, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member. On July 12, he allegedly created a substantial risk of physical harm by knowingly retraining the same person and released her in a safe place unharmed.
He was indicted in August for kidnapping, two counts felonious assault and domestic violence involving the same alleged victim.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest.