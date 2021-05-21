A Bowling Green man has been indicted for assaulting and injuring two police officers who were attempting an arrest.
Andrew Hildebrand, 40, was indicted by a Wood County grand jury on Wednesday for felonious assault, a first-degree felony, for knowingly causing serious physical harm to a police officer; assault, a fourth-degree felony, for causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a police officer; and resisting arrest, a first-degree misdemeanor.
According to the police report, at 8:40 a.m. on April 30, dispatch advised a man who has previously been charged with criminal trespass was sitting in his home in the 300 block of Parkview Avenue.
Bowling Green Municipal Court had turned that charge into a warrant for the arrest of Hildebrand.
While speaking in-house at the police department about the charges, it was decided Hildebrand would be served with the charges and given a court date.
Meanwhile, Hildebrand called dispatch and said he found a note left by BGPD on his door and that he would not talk to police and everything should go through his lawyer.
Police went to the residence to serve the paperwork and was told by Hildebrand through the door that he would not talk to the officer.
An officer left a copy of the citation on the door with instructions to contact a lawyer and the court in order to take care of the charge. The officer then returned to the station and called Hildebrand to advise him of the citation.
Hildebrand began to argue, saying that he only walked through her yard and that he was never inside her house. Hildebrand cursed at the officer and hung up the phone.
A minute later, BGPD received two calls from the 300 block of Parkview, and both women said Hildebrand was at the complainant’s door, pounding on it. Meanwhile, Hildebrand called dispatch, asking to speak to a supervisor.
Four police officers responded and decided to charge Hildebrand with an additional charge of criminal trespass and arrest him.
When told he was under arrest, Hildebrand ran, according to the police report.
An officer grabbed his right arm and Hildebrand reportedly swung his left arm toward the officer. The soft drink he was holding splattered across the officer’s face and mask.
Hildebrand’s arm swung downward and the officer said he felt the hit on the upper left side of his body armor.
A second officer joined in the struggle and a push sent all three men to the ground.
According to the report, Hildebrand was violently thrashing and grabbing items and throwing them at officers. A third officer took him back to the ground and used his body to hold him down.
The second officer said he had severe pain to his left shoulder. It was determined he had a dislocated shoulder and the injury could require surgery.
BG EMS transported Hildebrand, who said he was hurt, to the hospital. The first officer rode along and began to notice that his right forearm muscles were beginning to tighten up and were extremely sore, along with numbness is his left shoulder joint.
Hildebrand remains in jail on $30,000 bond.