A Bowling Green man still wanted by police has been indicted.
Jeremy W. Mull, 35, was indicted Wednesday by a Wood County grand jury for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and two counts endangering children, one a second-degree felony and one a third-degree felony.
On Aug. 9, Bowling Green police posted on their Facebook page a photo of Mull and a wanted poster. As of Saturday afternoon, he had not been apprehended.
According to the indictment, on Aug. 3 he allegedly abused and seriously physically harmed an 8-year-old.
According to the police report, the assault was reported Aug. 7. It happened in the 300 block of Buttonwood Avenue.
A woman came to the station and asked police for a health welfare check because she was worried about her daughter and grandchildren, telling police she hadn’t seen them in a week. She was concerned because the boyfriend had a history of domestic violence.
The daughter has continued to give excuses via text messages of why she could not see the grandchildren.
She finally went to the house on Aug. 6, and when her daughter didn’t come out, she told her she was going to the police.
At that time, Mull came out of the house and yelled at her, telling her she couldn’t make her daughter come out, according to the report.
She told police at the station she didn’t think it was her daughter responding to her text messages.
At that time, the 8-year-old grandchild walked past the dispatch window at the police department.
His face was completely swollen, according to the police report.
His mother, who also was there, said Mull beat him.
According to the report, the boy’s face was completely swollen, and it did not appear that he could see out of his swollen eyes. It was immediately apparent that he was seriously injured, and paramedics were called.
The daughter said Mull had kicked in her the back and in the head.
As the boy sat down, a police officer asked him when this happened. He said he didn`t remember but probably Thursday or Tuesday. When asked who did this, he said Jeremy Mull and described the house on Buttonwood Avenue.
The boy also seemed to be having difficulty breathing out of his nose. The bruising around his nose was yellowish. He said this was the second time Mull had used his hands on him. He kept saying “I`ve been through a lot,” according to the report.
The boy was taken to the hospital for treatment and the case was turned over to detectives.
Mull is currently on parole.
He has previously been charged in Bowling Green Municipal Court with assault on June 30; domestic violence in 2021 and twice in 2007; and felonious assault in 2008.