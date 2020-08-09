A Bowling Green man who allegedly tried to elude police has been indicted.
James Braylock, 31, Bowling Green, was indicted Wednesday for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
On July 4, a Perrysburg Township police officer overheard the Wood County Sheriff’s Office being advised that a Sandusky County sheriff’s deputy was in pursuit of a Ford Flex westbound on U.S. 20 coming through Woodville. The driver had a felony warrant out of Sandusky County for burglary and may be armed.
The township officer laid out spike strips on Route 20 near Tracy Road. When it got to the spikes, the vehicle stopped in the road, then drove off the road into a ditch and around them. The vehicle continued west where a second township officer was able to spike the vehicle at Oregon Road.
The vehicle continued and hit spike strips put down by Rossford police at Lime City Road. The Ford continued westbound on four flat tires. A township officer conducted a PIT maneuver – basically bumping the car – and stopped the vehicle.
Braylock reportedly refused to exit the vehicle, so his window was smashed out and he was taken into custody.
He is accused of driving approximately 80 mph in the township and caused other vehicles to move out of the way to avoid being struck.
Others indicted on Wednesday include:
Co-defendants James C. Herrington, 38, Georgetown, Kentucky, and Anthony S. Cross, 23, Winchester, Kentucky, each for money laundering, a third-degree felony, and two counts of possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. During a traffic stop on Interstate75 on Feb. 23, they were reportedly found in possession of nine large bundles of currency and a large Husky toolbox in which several marijuana flakes were found.
Davina J. Dombroff, 35, Northwood, for robbery, a second-degree felony, and grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. On June 23 on Joel Street in Northwood, Dombroff was in a vehicle with at least two other people. When the driver told the backseat passenger of get out, Dombroff allegedly got out of the car and struck the driver several times with her fist in the face and the forehead. During the alleged assault, the driver fell causing cuts to her leg and knee. Dombroff then reportedly got behind the wheel and stole the car.
Lawrence Valdez, 31, Latonia, Kentucky, for money laundering, a third-degree felony, and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony. On April 22, he attempted to conduct a transaction knowing the money was proceeds of unlawful activity. He was found with $17,380, which he must forfeit per the indictment.
Lindsey N. Barlett, 27, North Baltimore, for two counts of grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, both third-degree felonies. She admitted to opening by force a gun cabinet in a home on South Main Street in North Baltimore and stealing two 9 mm handguns. She then sold the guns. The theft happened Nov. 16.
Chad D. Evans, 21, Bowling Green, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and two counts of endangering children, one a third-degree felony and one a second-degree felony. On June 7, he is accused of knowingly causing serious physical harm to a 1-year-old who was in his custody or control.
Co-defendants Marie Mae Mowrey, 29, and Darrly James Amaya, 35, both of Lima, each for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony for their actions April 1.
Michael Lee Kelley, 26, Bowling Green, for abduction and domestic violence, both third-degree felonies. On July 23 on McCutcheonville Road, he allegedly would not let a woman leave the house and said if she did, he would burn it down. He then reportedly strangled her with his hands and then head butted her in the nose with his forehead. Kelley previously had pleaded guilty to three offenses of domestic violence.
Gregory K. Henderson, 24, Columbus, for having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony. On March 6, he is accused of knowingly preparing for shipment or delivery methamphetamine for sale with the amount exceeding five times the bulk amount. He had in his possession a firearm after being convicted of a felony offense in 2013.
Adrian Demarlo George, 29, Indianapolis, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony; failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.
He is accused of retaining or disposing of a stolen GMC Sierra on May 16 and refusing to stop when ordered by a police officer. He reportedly had in his possession heroin and attempted to prevent or delay the performance of a public official and in doing so created a risk of physical harm to a highway trooper
Dean Francis Foos Jr., 20, Fremont, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. He is accused of knowingly transporting a firearm on July 6 that was accessible without having to leave the vehicle. The firearm was located in a case inside of a shop-vac in the back seat immediately behind the driver’s seat.
Curtis Gordon, 33, Perrysburg, for three counts of assault, all fourth-degree felonies, and two counts resisting arrest, both first-degree misdemeanors.
On June 3, Perrysburg Township police were called to the 12000 block of Jefferson Street for an intoxicated male, who was identified as Gordon. He was found down the street moaning and lying on his back in a bush. After getting to his feet, he attempted to run away from the medics. A policeman grabbed Gordon by the arm and then sat him on the ground. Gordon then reportedly leaned back and hit the officer on the right side of the face with a closed fist.
While being placed in handcuffs, he resisted by placing his arms underneath his body and rolling onto his stomach. After being handcuffed, he was placed on a gurney where he continued to kick his legs. As he was being strapped to the gurney, he sat up and struck the medic in the head using his forehead. He was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital, Maumee. During the course of the arrest, he reportedly made multiple statements to officers and medics that he was going to kill them and their families.
Steven William McIntire, 40, Perrysburg, for theft, a fifth-degree felony. He was fired in April for misuse of a company credit card and he owes $3,329 to his former employer.
Rodney J. Markel, 40, Findlay, for burglary, a third-degree felony, and receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. He is accused on April 28 of receiving or disposing of a Motor Guard spot welder, impact tools, air Nesco sandblaster, two Dewalt power drills, a Sears battery charger and other miscellaneous tools that were obtained through a theft. He also is accused of stealing a 12-gauge shotgun from the same location. The value of the stolen goods is more than $1,000 but less than $7,500.
Dustin J. Ward, 31, Tontogany, for domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony, and violating a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor. On July 28, he is accused of causing harm to a family or household member who he knew was pregnant and he violated a protection order to do so.
Adam G. Bellamy, 46, Toledo, for grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. He is accused of taking a 2004 Honda Civic without consent of the owner on Feb. 27.
Darrell Dewayne Laws Jr., 30, Toledo, for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, and theft from a person in a protected class, a fifth-degree felony. He is accused of taking a television from an elderly person or disabled adult after trespassing into an unoccupied structure on April 22. He also reportedly took tools from the location.
Melissa Lewis, 52, South Charleston, Ohio, for four deception to obtain a dangerous drug, all fourth-degree felonies, and one count deception to obtain a dangerous drug, a third-degree felony. From Aug. 30 to Sept. 2, she is accused of procuring a prescription for or dispensing of a dangerous drug that was not marijuana.
John Thomas Falk II, 20, Bowling Green, for trafficking in marijuana, a fourth-degree felony, and possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony. He is accused of having at least 200 grams of marijuana that was prepared for transport.