A Bowling Green man is accused of assaulting a police officer, and a Toledo man has been charged after allegedly trashing a hotel room.
The Wood County Grand Jury indicted 16 individuals Wednesday.
Donovan Samuel Cartledge, 27, Bowling Green, was indicted for two counts of assault, both fourth-degree felonies.
On July 29, Bowling Green police were called to the 1500 block of Clough Street on a report of a man having adverse effects after consuming psilocybin mushrooms. Upon their arrival, Cartledge reportedly exited the apartment and approached an officer and reached up to remove his mask. The officer pushed Cartledge and he stumbled to the ground. He then got up and allegedly swung a fist toward the second officer on scene. He missed and was taken into custody.
He was taken to the hospital’s emergency room, where after about an hour, the handcuffs were removed. He then allegedly swung his fist toward a staff member’s face, but she was able to stop it before it hit her. He was then secured in four-point restraints to the hospital bed.
James Tramell Watkins, 22, Toledo, was indicted for vandalism, a fourth-degree felony.
On Aug. 16 while in charge of two juveniles, the three allegedly damaged a Bridgepoint Inn room. A hotel employee called police after the trio checked out and heard running water in the room. Upon entry, staff found the room in disarray. There were food products all over the walls and furniture, the sink had been broken and left running causing water to flood the room. Furniture was tossed around the room and a lamp and mirror had been broken.
According to the police report, Watkins was placed in charge of the juveniles and the room after their mother had been arrested earlier that night on an unrelated warrant.
Also indicted were:
Audrey June Miller, 44, Toledo, for theft, a fifth-degree felony, after she allegedly stole $614 worth of merchandise from the Target store in Rossford on July 3.
Caleb Radford, 19, Reynoldsburg, for possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. On Interstate 75 in Rossford on Sept. 26, he was in a vehicle stopped for speeding. A probable cause search found a package with 441 grams of marijuana inside.
Tristian Bradley Swartz, 24, North Baltimore, for unauthorized use of computer, cable or telecommunications property, a fifth-degree felony, after he allegedly gained access on Feb. 21 to a computer network or telecommunication service without consent.
Dennis Micheal Holland II, 22, Rossford, for misuse of credit cards, a first-degree misdemeanor, and identity fraud, a fourth-degree felony. On May 1, 2019, he allegedly obtained a woman’s identification with the intent of pretending to be her while procuring a credit card. The value of debt involved is more than $1,000 but less than $7,500.
John Thomas Falk II, 20, Bowling Green, for theft, a fifth-degree felony; trafficking in marijuana, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. On May 20, he allegedly stole credit card information and trafficked marijuana in an amount less than 200 grams as well as methamphetamine in the vicinity of a juvenile.
Pedro Bumper Campos III, 22, Perrysburg, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony. On June 3, he was a passenger in a vehicle and during an argument allegedly reached across and grabbed the driver’s throat. The victim said he grabbed her so hard he lifted her front off the seat. She stated she could not breathe and began feeling dizzy.
Reece Michael Ryan Frisch, 18, Bowling Green, for telecommunications fraud and receiving stolen property, both fifth-degree felonies. On April 24, he allegedly entered a vehicle and took two credit cards. He proceeded to send a $250 Cash App payment using each credit card for a total of $500. The woman to whom he sent the money had reportedly agreed to cash out the payments and give him the money.
Mark Anthony Silva, 48, Genoa, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor; and attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony. On Aug. 22, he allegedly of attempting to cause serious harm to a family or household member using a motor vehicle.
Co-defendants Christopher A. Duncan, 37, North Baltimore, and Rachel Bell Ankney, 35, McComb. Duncan was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Ankney was indicted for two counts of tampering with evidence, both third-degree felonies, and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Police stopped Duncan’s vehicle May 13 and were told he did not have a driver’s license. Fostoria K9 arrived on scene and alerted to the presence of narcotics. During a probable cause search, he was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine.
Ankney reportedly had in her possession a clear container of white powder, similar to the substance found in the driver’s side door. Ankney had it in her purse. She said it was methamphetamine.
David Walter Monhollen, 42, Toledo, for theft after he allegedly stole property from Walmart with a value in excess of $1,000 but less than $7,500.
Omar Okdie Jr., 57, Perrysburg, for menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony; vandalism, a fifth-degree felony; burglary, a third-degree felony; domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor; and two counts violating a protection order, both third-degree felonies.
On Aug. 8, Okdie allegedly forced entrance into an occupied structure with the purpose to commit menacing, assault, domestic violence and criminal damaging. He violated a protection order after being warned by two people not to do so. He is accused of posting a message or writing a verbal graphic gesture. He reportedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family member and cut off his monitoring system before doing so.
Charles Jason Minter, 45, Rossford, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them (OVI), and failure to stop after an accident, both first-degree misdemeanors.
On Dec. 8, he allegedly had in his possession methamphetamine after he failed to stop after an accident after striking a caution sign near U.S. 20 and East South Boundary in Perrysburg.