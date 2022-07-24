A Bowling Green man who allegedly assaulted a teen and stole packages has been indicted.

A Wood County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Josef Heuser, 21, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; criminal mischief, a third-degree misdemeanor; two counts petty theft, both first-degree misdemeanors; theft of drugs, a fourth-degree misdemeanor; and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, a first-degree misdemeanor.

