A Bowling Green man who allegedly assaulted a teen and stole packages has been indicted.
A Wood County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Josef Heuser, 21, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; criminal mischief, a third-degree misdemeanor; two counts petty theft, both first-degree misdemeanors; theft of drugs, a fourth-degree misdemeanor; and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, a first-degree misdemeanor.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
On May 31 at around 6:10 p.m., Bowling Green police were dispatched to the 800 block of Seventh Street on a report that a man was stealing packages. Several officers approached the front of the complex while another entered through the back. Officers at the front detained the man, later identified as Heuser.
His backpack was found in the complex’s hallway along with several torn packages.
A resident told police when he got home from the gym, he saw Heuser tearing open packages on the second floor. Heuser started to walk away then fell down the stairs and was drunk, according to resident.
Heuser was 20 years old at the time of this incident.
Several residents held the doors shut so he could not leave the building. Belongings ordered by residents in the complex, including 90 escitalopram pills, were either found in the hallway or on Heuser.
Earlier in the day, he allegedly choked a teen at City Park.
A resident in the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue reported late afternoon hearing on the police scanner about a theft in the city. The man told police the suspect’s description matched the man who had choked his 14-year-old son, according to the Bowling Green Police Division report. There were scratch marks on both sides of the teen’s neck.
When officers arrived at the Eighth Street apartment, they observed a man wearing the same clothing as described in the previous incident.
Heuser was placed in handcuffs and was unsteady on his feet and had slurred speech as officers escorted him to a squad car, according to the report.