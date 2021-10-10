The man accused of calling in a bomb threat that caused the evacuation of all Bowling Green schools last month has been indicted.
A Wood County grand jury indicted Daniel S. Stinehart, 57, Bowling Green, Wednesday for inducing panic, a second-degree felony.
He allegedly called in a bomb threat to Bowling Green High School Sept. 10. Stinehart was arrested Sept. 13.
According to a statement released by the Bowling Green Police Division, at 12:27 p.m. on Sept. 10, BGHS Principal Dan Black received a voicemail in his office from an unknown caller. A message was left, saying, “There is something in one of your school buildings that is going to go boom boom. You better get before it goes boom boom. Bye Boo.”
The call prompted an evacuation of all Bowling Green school buildings.
Police located and identified the alleged caller at his residence. Detectives were able to determine there was no credible threat.
Stinehart, who was using a wheelchair and oxygen tank when he appeared Sept. 20 in front of Bowling Green Municipal Court Judge Mark Reddin, has been been placed on an own recognizance bond.
He will be arraigned Oct. 18 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Court Judge Molly Mack.