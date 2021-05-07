A Bowling Green man previously charged with assault and theft will be back in court on resisting arrest charges.
Jorden Hammye, 23, is currently in the Wood County Jail after being arrested April 18 in Perrysburg for resisting arrest, assault and obstructing official business.
On April 18, Perrysburg and Perrysburg Township police were dispatched to a hotel in the 27400 block of Helen Drive on a report of a possible assault in progress. Perrysburg Township police arrived first and tried to talk with Hammye about his involvement.
He allegedly attempted to delay police officers by fleeing to a hotel room. He was grabbed by an officer at which time Hammye allegedly threw a punch.
Hammye was held at Taser point on the ground until additional officers arrived.
Hammye, who according to the report, was intoxicated and another man had been pushing and punching each other.
He was indicted Wednesday for resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor; assault, a fourth-degree felony; and obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony.
Hammye previously was sentenced to two years community control after tackling a Bowling Green Police Division officer during a brawl downtown on Sept. 14.
He was charged with theft and receiving stolen property after he allegedly was involved in the Sept. 29 theft of a specialized hand cycle used by a person with a disability. This case is still pending.