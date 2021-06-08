A Bowling Green man was in court Friday for failing to make payments on more than $39,000 in restitution.
Douglas Odell, 46, pleaded guilty in October 2016 to attempted grand theft, a fifth-degree felony.
He was accused of depriving the Flying J Travel Center, 26415 Warns Road, Lake Township, of $39,878 in cash by using an electronic check system and issuing himself fraudulent checks and cash advances. More than 50 fraudulent transactions were made from July 13, 2015, to March 30, 2016, while he was the store manager.
Odell was placed under community control supervision for three years and was ordered to complete 200 hours of community service work and pay restitution for the full amount taken.
He was in court on Nov. 4, 2019, for failure to make appropriate payments toward the restitution balance. His community control was extended two years. He was told violation of his community control sanctions could lead to a more restrictive sanction, a longer period of community control, or a prison term of 12 on each of the two counts. A charge of theft had been dismissed at sentencing.
Adult probation on April 21 filed a community control violation report, indicting Odell had completed just 14 hours of mandatory community service and at that time had paid $2,400 toward restitution.
Since his first payment in December 2016, he has paid $3,750, including $100 on Friday.
Public defender Sara Roller said her client was employed, pays child support and has had no new offenses in the last five years.
Kuhlman granted Roller’s request for an own recognizant bond and warned Odell the payment of restitution needs to be quickly addressed.
A parole violation hearing was set for July 1.