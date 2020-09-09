A Bowling Green man was arrested after striking a pole with his vehicle and leaving the scene.
He had a child in the vehicle with him, according to a Bowling Green Police Division report.
At 7:16 p.m. Tuesday, police received a call of a vehicle that struck a pole and knocked down wires at South Main Street and Ordway Avenue.
The vehicle was described as a red truck.
Dispatch advised that someone had seen the truck driving around the Walmart parking lot. Police were unable to locate the truck but learned a license plate was left near the pole.
Around 7:34 p.m., officer went to the home of Justin Miller. When they went around to the back of the house, they observed a red GMC. In plain view through the driver’s door was an open beer on the floorboard, the report said.
While waiting for assistance, a woman identifying herself as Miller’s wife said the truck was his and their 3-year-old son was with him. She had just returned home.
She and the officer entered the home to speak with Miller and found him sitting in a chair. When he spoke his speech was slurred and his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, the report said.
A breath test showed an alcohol concentration of 0.281.
Miller, 39, was charged with two counts of OVI, failure to maintain reasonable control, hit/skip and endangering children. He was released to his wife.