A man who took part in the theft of a specialized bicycle two years ago is going to prison.
Jorden Hammye, 24, formerly of Bowling Green, was transported Monday from the jail to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
Defense attorney Kent Sobran said his client is autistic and has spent 60 days in custody after being arrested for violating community control sanctions.
“He understands he can not use any form of illicit drugs,” Sobran said, and asked for a continuation of community control.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lara Rump asked the judge to revoke Hammye’s community control and impose a prison sentence.
“My bad,” Hammye said. “I was honest because I knew I was missing up. I wanted to get better.”
He had been sentenced to two years community control after tackling a Bowling Green Police Division officer during a downtown brawl on Sept. 14, 2019.
He was sentenced to three years of community control in September 2021 after pleading guilty to theft from a person in a protected class and receiving stolen property after he participated in the theft of a handcycle from a home in the 100 block of Byall Avenue on Sept. 29, 2020. The pedal bike, valued at $3,000, belonged to an adult with disabilities and was taken from a parked van.
Hammye was arrested April 18, 2021, in Perrysburg for resisting arrest, assault and obstructing official business after Perrysburg and Perrysburg Township police were dispatched to a hotel in the 27400 block of Helen Drive on a report of a possible assault in progress. Perrysburg Township police arrived first and tried to talk with Hammye about his involvement.
He attempted to delay police officers by fleeing to a hotel room. He was grabbed by an officer at which time Hammye allegedly threw a punch.
Hammye was held at Taser point on the ground until additional officers arrived.
He was placed on three years of community control.
Numerous revocations of community control have been filed in the last three years, including for the use of cocaine, methamphetamines and amphetamines.
“There’s no real answer here,” Mack said. “At some point, we can’t help you. You have to help yourself.”
Community control is not going well, and he only gets sober while in jail, she said.
She revoked community control and sentenced Hammye to 17 months for assault, 17 months for theft, 11 months for receiving stolen property, 17 months for a second assault charge, 11 months for obstructing official business, and 90 days for resisting arrest.
The sentences are to be served concurrently for a total of 17 months.
He was given credit for time served.