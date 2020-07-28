Bowling Green police responded to a report of a deceased man found Saturday in a local hotel.
At 12:15 p.m. dispatched received the call to the Hampton Inn, 142 Campbell Hill Road. Upon arrival, the Bowling Green Police Division patrolman learned housekeepers had found the body.
When asked if they were sure the person was deceased, they said they just walked into the room to clean and saw a lifeless body near the bed.
The man was identified as Nate Kiefer, 43, of Bowling Green, by a check of his wallet for his driver’s license.
The body was taken to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office. The Bowling Green Fire Division also was at the scene.
While waiting outside for the coroner, officers were approached by the manager of BW3, who inquired about Kiefer.
The manager said he saw Kiefer on July 23 around dinner time and he was sweating. According to the report, when asked what was wrong, Kiefer replied he was not feeling good and he had a fever. He ate his food but did not drink his beer before heading back to the hotel.
A search of Kiefer’s vehicle uncovered two pill bottles; one was issued to the deceased for Hydrocodone-Acetaminophen. There was also a full bottle of Methadone prescribed to another individual.
BGPD Lt. Dan Mancuso said this morning that there was no other information to share at this time.