BRADNER — A Bowling Green man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday night on Greensburg Pike, west of Timmons Road.
Larry Lawniczak III, 24, died in the 7:13 p.m. crash, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash occurred when a westbound 2011 Dodge Ram ran off the right side of the road, overturned and struck several trees off the north side of the road. It then caught on fire.
The occupants of the Ram were identified as Nolan Garner, 21, Bradner, and Lawniczak.
Garner was transported to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo by air ambulance and is in critical condition. Lawniczak was transported by Southeast 150 EMS to Fostoria Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The incident is still under investigation. The sheriff's office was assisted by Southeast 150 EMS, Bradner fire, Wayne fire and Reinhart’s Automotive.