A Bowling Green man who was possibly under the influence of drugs was taken to the hospital after falling down while walking his dog.
On Wednesday at 11:45 a.m., the Bowling Green Police Division received several 911 calls about an impaired subject with a dog in the 700 block of South Main Street.
Witnesses claimed the man stumbled while trying to walk and had fallen down at one point, according to the police report.
When police arrived, they were unable to locate the man. A witness walked the officer to the man’s last known location and the subject was observed in a back yard in the 100 block of Ada Avenue.
The man was identified as Matthew Davis, 40. He still had his dog on a leash, was sweating profusely and had pinpoint pupils, according to the report.
Davis was standing upright with the help of two posts. He claimed he lived at the house, but the resident denied that.
According to the report, Davis appeared to be under the influence of narcotics and his vital signs were higher than normal. Bowling Green EMS transported him to the hospital.
The dog was released to a relative.
He was later cited for disorderly conduct/unable to care for self.