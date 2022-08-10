The driver involved in a crash north of the city in July that killed a motorcyclist has been cited.
Bowling Green Police Division Lt. Ryan Tackett said Wednesday that Joseph Martini, 84, Bowling Green, has been cited for vehicular manslaughter, a first-degree misdemeanor, and failure to yield the right of way, a minor misdemeanor.
According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at 2:30 p.m. on July 19, Kevin Zakrzewski, 59, Bowling Green, was driving a 2007 Harley Davidson XL 1200 southbound on Brim Road, approaching the intersection of West Newton Road.
Martini, who was traveling westbound on West Newton Road, stopped for the stop sign at Brim Road before proceeding into the intersection.
Zakrzewski struck Martini’s 2019 Ford Escape and was ejected from his motorcycle.
He was wearing a helmet and died from his injuries.
Martini will be arraigned Aug. 17 in Bowling Green Municipal Court.