A Bowling Green man has been cited for discharging weapons in the city limits.
On Monday at 10:42 p.m., a Bowling Green police officer was driving in the area of Pearl and South Main streets when he observed two flare shots in the air.
After turning onto East Washington Street, he observed a male, later identified as William Michael Szymanski III, 18, walking eastbound toward South Prospect Street.
The officer stopped Symasnki and asked if he was shooting a flare. Szymanski said yes, and the officer located a flare gun in Symanski’s left coat pocket, according to the report.
Szymanski said he had been shooting the flare gun off for the past couple weeks in the city limits.