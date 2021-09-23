A Bowling Green man has been cited for public indecency after he was allegedly spotted nude in his doorway.
Around 2:15 p.m. Monday, Bowling Green Police Division officers received a call from a woman who told them she was returning to work and pulled into the parking lot across from 130 Clough St. when she noticed a door open at the apartment building across from the lot. She said she saw a man lying on the floor masturbating with his door wide open.
Gardell Minix, 66, was known to police and was identified as the man in the doorway of the apartment building in the 200 block of South Prospect Street, according to the report.
According to the police report, the witness told police she has seen him do it before.
When confronted, Minix said he had been cited for this type of incident twice before and he did not do it this time.
Police noted Minix was only partially dressed with his pants still undone, according to the report.
Police explained to him that what he was doing was illegal and he would be cited.
According to court records, Minix was also cited for public indecency on July 27.