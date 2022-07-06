NEW ROCHESTER — Alcohol use is the suspected cause of a rollover crash on U.S. 6 over the holiday weekend.
At 5:19 a.m. Monday, Keenan Philpott, 23, BG, was traveling westbound on Route 6 approaching the intersection of Wayne Road. He drove across the center line, entered the opposite lane of travel and ran off the eastbound roadway, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office report.
His 2005 Chevy Malibu struck an embankment and flipped multiple times before coming to final rest in the farm field, according to the report.
Keenan was treated at Wood County Hospital for suspected minor injuries.
His front airbag deployed and he was wearing a seatbelt.
It is unknown how Keenan got to the hospital, according to the report.
He was cited for operating a vehicle while under the influence and failure to maintain reasonable control.
His urine was tested for alcohol and drugs, but the results were unknown at the time the report was written. Marijuana use also is suspected, according to the report.
The roadway was cleared at 7:45 a.m