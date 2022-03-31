A Bowling Green man has been cited for having an open burn that was near a gas line.
On Wednesday at 1:50 a.m., the Bowling Green Police Division received a report of an unattended fire in the 100 block of East Court Street.
The officer, upon arrival, observed a large unattended fire directly next to the building and within feet of a gas line meter, according to the police report.
The fire was only being contained by a few concrete cinderblocks on the ground, the report said.
Dalton Smith answered the door and was cited for open burning.