A Toledo man has been arrested on a warrant after Bowling Green police responded to a child endangering report.
At 4:44 p.m. Friday, Bowling Green were called to Walmart on a report of a child left alone in a running vehicle. They found a 2-year-old in a car seat with the driver’s window halfway down and the truck running.
The officer went into the store and had staff page the vehicle owner but got no response.
At 5 p.m., Nicholas Smith returned to the vehicle and identified the child as his daughter.
Smith was told he would be cited for child endangerment. Police ran his name through the law enforcement database and found he had an active warrant through Lake Township police.
Smith, 26, was arrested for the warrant.
A search found a single Adderall XR pill inside Smith’s pocket that he did not have a subscription for. He then was cited for drug abuse as well.
He was taken to jail and children’s services was notified.
He was released Monday on an own-recognizance bond.