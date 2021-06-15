A Bowling Green man has been cited for discharging a firearm in his apartment into the apartment below.
On Friday at 11:10 p.m., Bowling Green police were dispatched to the 400 block of East Napoleon Road. The caller was the wife of the man who had discharged the firearm.
The man, identified as Marc Mainor, 33, said he had contacted the resident in the apartment below his to verify her safety.
He told police he left the unloaded 9 mm Glock in his apartment.
According to the police report, Mainor told officers that his family was moving and the gun was on top of the bookshelf in the front room. As he was moving the bookshelf the pistol fell. He said he instinctively tried to catch it and was able to do so.
He said he was not sure but thought a finger must have grazed the trigger which caused a round to discharge. The single round went through the floor.
Mainor said he immediately cleared the pistol and ran downstairs to check on his neighbor, since he thought the round might have traveled through her apartment. He had his wife call police.
The neighbor was fine, according to the report. She said she was in bed when the round came through her front room. She showed police the hole in her apartment ceiling.
Police were unable to find the bullet hole in Mainor’s carpeted floor or in the floor of the downstairs apartment.
Mainor’s pistol was seized as evidence and he was told it may be returned at a later day.
He was cited for discharging a firearm.
He has pleaded not guilty and will be arraigned Monday.