A Bowling Green man has been cited for discharging a weapon within city limits.
On Wednesday around 7:50 p.m., Bowling Green police responded to the 2000 block of East Wooster Street for a report of nine gunshots.
When police knocked on the door, the man who answered said one of his roommates was shooting a rifle in the backyard a few minutes before their arrival.
The roommate was identified as Veelon Dewyer. When contacted by police, he agreed to go to the police station to talk with officers.
Dewyer said he went to the southwest corner of his property and fired approximately 10 rounds from his AR-15. He said he believed he was well outside of city limits and that it was OK to shoot the firearm.
Dewyer, 19, was cited for discharging firearms in city limits.