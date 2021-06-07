A Bowling Green man has been charged with assaulting a co-worker with a box cutter.
Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to TH Plastics, 843 Miller Drive, Friday just before 6 p.m. for an incident that had occurred an hour earlier. Dispatch stated that an employee was assaulted by someone with a knife, and the victim was still present but the offender had already left.
The plant manager told police that Benjamin Hutton, 35, had argued with another man and Hutton had stabbed the man.
According to the police report, the victim, who had a cut to his right forearm area, said he was grabbing empty packaging from the warehouse and Hutton was speaking angrily at him. Hutton then reportedly got off his forklift and charged the other man, who was sitting on his own forklift.
The man said Hutton pushed something into his arm and he thought it was a pen due to the discoloration. It was not until blood started running down his arm that he realized he had been stabbed, according to the report.
He saw Hutton fold up a box cutter, and put it away, according to the report.
The victim reported the incident to the operations and the human resources managers, who met with Hutton and suspended him.
The victim was taken to Wood County Hospital where surgical glue was used to close the laceration, according to the police report.
Officers went to Hutton’s home and he reportedly turned over the box cutter.
Hutton was cited for assault and possession of criminal tools. The citation was sent to municipal court to be served via certified mail.