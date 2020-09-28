A Bowling Green man was charged with menacing after he brandished a knife.
The incident took place Friday at 11:46 p.m. in the 300 block of East Wooster Street, according to the Bowling Green Police Division.
Jordan Poca, 28, is accused of pulling a knife out when he felt he was being antagonized by another man. They were waiting in line at a food truck.
The alleged victim told police that he accidentally kicked a piece of trash toward Poca, who reportedly pulled out the 3-inch blade. The victim told police he was scared for himself and a friend.
Poca told police that the alleged victim was rude to him and belittled him. Poca said he told him to “to back off” and that he never pointed the knife directly at him.
Police cited Poca and seized his knife.