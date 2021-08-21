A Bowling Green man was cited for assault after allegedly punching a woman sitting on a downtown bench.
Bowling Green police were called to the 100 block of North Main Street Wednesday at 2:55 p.m. for a report of an assault.
They were given a description of the suspect and he was found walking east on East Court Street soon after.
He was identified as Raymond Beair, 62.
The victim, a 68-year-old woman, told police she was sitting on a bench with her boyfriend when a male walked by and punched her in the face.
She identified him as and told police they were arguing when all of a sudden, he walked up and punched her in the face.
She did not show any bruising and refused medical treatment, according to the police report.
She told police she had had previous interactions with Beair and wanted to press charges.
Meanwhile, Beair was speaking with officers on East Court Street and told them he was walking behind Uptown/Downtown and got into an argument with the woman. He said he has seen her there the last couple of days and all she does is cuss at him when he walks by.
He admitted to punching her in the face and explained he was tired of her cussing at him.
Beair was cited for assault and told if this happened again, he would be taken to jail.
Officer spoke with an employee at Harbor, which is a group home in which Beair is a resident, and they said they had not seen him act up like this recently and did not know what sparked him to do this.
Downtown video surveillance showed Beair getting up from sitting on a bench near the woman. He quickly approached her and punched her in the face one time. He then sat down, and about 20 minutes later, he was seen walking towards his house.