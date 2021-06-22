A Bowling Green man has been cited for menacing after he allegedly made threatening comments in a fast-food drive-thru.
On Monday at 7:30 p.m., Bowling Green police responded to the Arby’s on North Main Street for a report of one customer threatening another in the drive-thru.
The alleged victim told police that while waiting in line, a man later identified as Stephen Dunn, 53, yelled at her to pull farther up. She told police she blew him off at which point he made a threatening statement.
The alleged victim’s 14-year-old daughter was in the vehicle and also heard the threat.
Dispatch was advised the suspect had left prior to officer’s arrival and had headed westbound on Poe Road.
The vehicle was observed on Poe Road and stopped on Wintergarden Road.
Dunn was cited for menacing.