TOLEDO – A federal grand jury has returned a two-count indictment against a Bowling Green man for stealing firearms and selling them.
U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman announced on Thursday that Steven Leskow, 30, has been charged with one count of possession of a firearm by someone who is an unlawful user of, or addicted to, a controlled substance and one count of possession of stolen firearms.
According to the indictment, from October through December of 2019, while enrolled as a student at Owens Community College in Findlay, Leskow stole several firearms from a law enforcement class. He reportedly stole these firearms and sold them to support a drug addiction.
The investigation preceding the indictment was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew D. Simko.