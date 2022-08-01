A Bowling Green man was arrested for drunk driving after hitting two bicyclists.
At 11:49 p.m. Friday, the Bowling Green Police Division responded to the 500 block of West Poe Road for an injury accident.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A Bowling Green man was arrested for drunk driving after hitting two bicyclists.
At 11:49 p.m. Friday, the Bowling Green Police Division responded to the 500 block of West Poe Road for an injury accident.
Anthony Perez told officers that the people riding bicycles didn’t have lights on their bicycles and he did not see them.
There were long skid marks that were photographed by a BGPD officer indicating that Perez observed the bicyclists and locked up his brakes prior striking them, according to the police report.
According to the report, two bicyclists were heading west on Poe Road.
One bicyclist was treated by BG EMS for suspected minor injury. The second bicyclist was not injured.
Perez had bloodshot and glassy eyes, and the responding officer could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath.
He told police he drank a couple beers. He failed nearly every sobriety test done by the officer, according to the report.
Perez, 51, was arrested and transported to the police station where a breath sample showed a blood alcohol content of 0.154.
He was charged with OVI, PAC, BAC and assured clear distance ahead. He was taken to jail.